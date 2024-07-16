Burglar returns valuables, leaves a note of apology, after stealing from 'working-class' Marathi poet's house

A burglary at the home of celebrated Marathi poet Narayan Surve took an unexpected turn when the thief returned a stolen LED TV along with an apologetic note.

Sujata Ghare, Surve's daughter, discovered the break-in upon returning home. A note left near a portrait of the poet revealed the thief's remorse: "I didn't know this was Narayan Surve's house! Here's the TV back. Sorry!"

Narayan Surve, is a Marathi poet and social activist. who died on August 16, 2010, at the age of 84. His poems vividly depicted the struggles of the urban working class.

Sujata Ghare and her husband who now reside in the house had been visiting their son in Virar since June 26th. On July 14th, their neighbor alerted them about a broken window in the toilet, raising concerns about a possible theft. Rushing back home, the couple discovered that several items were missing.

While the TV was returned, other items like taps, cooking supplies, and a bottle of cooking oil remain missing. The Ghares have filed a police report, and Inspector Shivaji Dhawale of the Neral police station is investigating. Fingerprints on the TV and CCTV footage are being analyzed to track the culprit.

Police believe the thief may have made multiple visits to the house, only realizing their mistake later. This unusual case highlights the unexpected twists that can occur during a burglary, especially when a poet's legacy is involved.

The poet Narayan Gangaram Surve was born on 15 October 1926. Orphaned or abandoned soon after birth, he grew up in the streets of Mumbai, sleeping on the pavement and earning a meager livelihood by doing odd jobs.