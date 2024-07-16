EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress

PORT LOUIS: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reaffirmed India's consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress as he held wide-ranging talks with the country's leadership to cement the bilateral ties which are critical for the future of the Indian Ocean region.

Jaishankar is here for a two-day visit for "productive engagements" with the leadership of Mauritius to take forward the special bilateral ties.

The visit to the Indian Ocean island nation marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by Jaishankar following his re-appointment in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Jaishankar said his visit to Mauritius - what he termed as "this beautiful country"- underscores the strength and depth of the bilateral ties.

"It is also an opportunity to underline India's unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius," he said at an event attended by Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

"India's ties with Mauritius have blossomed into a robust and multifaceted partnership. The bilateral relation with Mauritius serves as a role model for India's successful development collaboration abroad," Jaishankar said.

"India remains committed to strengthening this critical partnership that is so important for the future of the Indian Ocean region," he said, amidst the Chinese navy's increasing forays into the region.