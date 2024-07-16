ED raids Bihar IAS officer, ex RJD MLA in money laundering probe

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi and Pune as part of a money laundering investigation against Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, official sources said.

Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Bihar energy department, whereas Gulab was elected to the Bihar legislative assembly from Jhanjharpur in 2015.

Sources said the federal agency's action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the probe is linked to alleged corruption charges.