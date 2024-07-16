Father of Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani hacked to death in Bihar

DARBHANGA: Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.
Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area on Tuesday morning.
Sources said that Jitan Sahani was alone in the house when unknown assailants attacked Sahani several times and brutally murdered him. Jitan's body bore fatal injuries, creating speculation that the motive behind the murder could be something serious.
Mukesh Sahani's VIP is presently a part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar. Mukesh is presently in Mumbai and is expected to reach the state around noon.
On the other hand, Biraul's sub-divisional police officer Manish Kumar Choudhary said that some burglars might have entered Jitan's house and murdered him. Meanwhile, state RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the murder only reflected how badly the law-and-order situation in the state had failed.
While confirming the incident, Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy said that a special investigation team (SIT) under the leadership of SP (Rural) Kamakhya Mishra had been formed to probe the murder and nab the culprits behind the murder. Senior JD (U) minister Madan Sahani said that some local people could have murdered Jitan due to some dispute, claiming that the murder case would be solved very soon.