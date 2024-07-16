Father of Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani hacked to death in Bihar

DARBHANGA: Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area on Tuesday morning.

Sources said that Jitan Sahani was alone in the house when unknown assailants attacked Sahani several times and brutally murdered him. Jitan's body bore fatal injuries, creating speculation that the motive behind the murder could be something serious.

Mukesh Sahani's VIP is presently a part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar. Mukesh is presently in Mumbai and is expected to reach the state around noon.