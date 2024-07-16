Gujarat MLA Mevani accuses state government of targeting Congress voters

AHMEDABAD: Congress Leader and MLA Jignesh Mevani claimed that voters who supported Congress are being unfairly targeted, with their shops facing demolition in the Gir Somnath District.

He said that the shop of the voters who supported Congress is facing demolition and also further alleged that two specific castes are being victimized.

Following Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the Gujarat victory in the upcoming Assembly Election, the Congress leader has ramped up his activities in the state.

For some time, Gujarat Congress leaders have been pressuring the government on various issues. The Gujarat Congress leader and MLA has been consistently voicing his opposition to the government.

Mevani has accused the government of political corruption related to demolitions in the Gir Somnath District and further alleged that voters who supported the Congress were being unfairly targeted.