Gujarat MLA Mevani accuses state government of targeting Congress voters

AHMEDABAD: Congress Leader and MLA Jignesh Mevani claimed that voters who supported Congress are being unfairly targeted, with their shops facing demolition in the Gir Somnath District.
He said that the shop of the voters who supported Congress is facing demolition and also further alleged that two specific castes are being victimized.
Following Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the Gujarat victory in the upcoming Assembly Election, the Congress leader has ramped up his activities in the state.
For some time, Gujarat Congress leaders have been pressuring the government on various issues. The Gujarat Congress leader and MLA has been consistently voicing his opposition to the government.
Mevani has accused the government of political corruption related to demolitions in the Gir Somnath District and further alleged that voters who supported the Congress were being unfairly targeted.
He also claimed that the Ahir and Dalit communities are being specifically targeted in Gir Somnath, with their hotels, houses, and Pan Shops being demolished.
He further alleged that a former MP’s shrimp farm is operating illegally on the road from Kodinar to Una, challenging the government to demolish the numerous illegal structures owned by Dinu Bogha Solanki if they have the courage to do so.
Mevani Claimed “Gir Somanth Districts’s Kodinar Assembly Congress candidate Mahesh Makwana has been unjustly arrested at the behest of BJP. Following Makwana’s complaint, authorities proceeded to raid the office of the BJP leader."
Mevani also brought up concerns about the employees working in circuit houses in Gujarat.
He claimed that employees in circuit houses throughout the state were not receiving minimum wages. Additionally, he alleged that managers and supervisors at the Rajkot Circuit House were abusing workers who demanded fair wages.
Mevani stated that the contractual employees at circuit houses are being exploited by being paid only Rs 8,000 instead of the minimum of Rs 12,000. He alleged that a scam involving crores is taking place and mentioned that he has informed government officials about this.