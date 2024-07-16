IIT-KGP & University of Leeds to jointly supervise PhD programs, advance research in critical fields

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Leeds (UoL) to collaborate on supervising doctoral programs in Civil Engineering, Transport Studies, and Biological Sciences. This partnership, aimed at bolstering academic and research synergy, was officially established during the University of Leeds’ 25th Anniversary celebrations in Delhi on June 28, 2024.

The initiative underscores the growing role of India in the international research community. To cement this collaboration, a delegation of 13 members from IIT-KGP visited the University of Leeds from June 4-6, 2024.

Professor Rabibrata Mukherjee, Dean of International Relations at IIT-KGP, commented on the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with the University of Leeds to explore diverse academic collaboration. The MoU facilitates several joint activities such as research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and co-supervision of doctoral theses."

"The newly established External Joint Supervision Agreement will provide doctoral students with valuable mentorship from faculty members at both institutions. Initial collaborative themes include Clean Energy Access, Sustainable Transport Solutions, Resilient Infrastructure, Healthcare and Well-being, Chemical Waste Management, and Water and Sanitation—areas that align with several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”