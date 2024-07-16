Kolkata Diary: Where is TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee?

Majumder’s loud declaration about the party’s failure to penetrate grassroots due to weak organizational strength, and his claim that relying solely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image won’t win them elections, has sparked significant controversy.

Where is TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee?

After the Lok Sabha polls, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee announced a short break from politics for a medical check-up. However, nearly two months have passed with no sign of his return.

TMC sources indicate that during the Martyr’s Day rally on 21st July, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew might make a virtual appearance on social media, as he is still engaged in medical treatment.

During the Lok Sabha polls, he broke West Bengal’s record for the highest victory margin, as he is currently leading by a margin of 7,03,137 votes in the Diamond Harbour constituency.

Speculation on the 21st July Martyrs’ Day rally

As the 21st July Martyrs’ Day rally approaches, speculation is rife within TMC about potential attendees. Some TMC leaders believe a significant number of BJP leaders who lost in the Lok Sabha elections are already in touch with TMC, with a few expected to join. There’s also buzz about former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee rejoining TMC, five years after his departure. This speculation arose after senior TMC leaders Aroop Biswas and Kunal Ghosh visited Chatterjee at his Kolkata home last week. Although Biswas and Ghosh did not confirm any political motives behind the visit, Ghosh mentioned it was not a political meeting.

