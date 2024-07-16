‘Nitish expects Centre to make special Budget provision for Bihar’: JD(U) leader KC Tyagi

NEW DELHI: As politics heats up over Bihar’s demand for special category status by the Centre, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that the state government is expecting greater financial assistance for it in the upcoming Budget as it figures among the poorest states in the country.

The latest report of NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2023-24 has prompted several ministers in the state government to reiterate the state’s long-standing demand for greater central financial assistance.

Speaking to this newspaper, Tyagi pointed out that the state is in dire need of central funds to build infrastructure and even the state BJP also endorsed the demand.

“The special status has been a long standing demand of all parties and the people of Bihar. However, NITI Aayog and 14th Finance Commission were not in favour of granting it to the state. It is not pressure tactics. It is the need of the hour. We want to have airports, medical colleges, highways and power plants. These are our expectations from our government,” said Tyagi.