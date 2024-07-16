Rumours around Ratna Bhandar must be put to rest: Justice Biswanath Rath

Justice Biswanath Rath, who chairs the committee on Puri Shree Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar inventorisation and conservation, speaks to Diana Sahu about unlocking the treasury’s Bhitara Bhandar (inner chamber) after four decades.

Excerpts:

The Ratna Bhandar in public imagination has been a mysterious place with heavily ornamented doors and guarded by mythical serpents. What exactly is the structure of the treasury?

The Ratna Bhandar is located inside the Jagamohan (assembly hall) of the temple. Contrary to the public perception, both the Bahara (outer) and Bhitara Bhandars are like normal cells. They have grill doors with iron bars through which one can easily see the interiors of both the chambers. Bahara Bhandar has an iron grill gate with a net covering on it. The Bhitara Bhandar is like any other room that has been closed for many decades. However, it is well ventilated due to the opening of the Bahara Bhandar every day. Its floor was neither very damp nor very dry, although there is no denying that it is in urgent need of repair. Also, it is time that we put all the rumours of serpents guarding the jewels to rest. Public should know there is nothing of that sort.

After entering the Ratna Bhandar, what was the first thing that you saw in it?

As per the scheduled auspicious time, we entered the Bahara Bhandar at 1.28 pm. The three keys to the Bahara Bhandar from Gajapati, temple administration and Bhandar Mekap (guardian servitor) and record of valuables were available with us. After the locks were opened, we first checked the position of the ornaments in the almirahs and chests. The valuables were taken out and shifted to the temporary strongrooms designated for the purpose. In the strongrooms, each jewel and ornament was given a serial number and kept accordingly. Not even a grain of sand was left behind because there might be particles of broken gold in it. The dust was also collected, put in packets and kept in the strongrooms.

The almirahs and chests were not taken out, though. The entire process was videographed from two points to catch all movements inside.