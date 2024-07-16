'State-sponsored terrorism' taking place in Tripura: Congress slams BJP

During the recent Lok Sabha elections, over 1,000 incidents of violence and electoral violations were reported, painting a grim picture of the deteriorating democratic norms in Tripura, he said.

"Shockingly, no substantial actions have been taken against the perpetrators, highlighting a stark disregard for justice and fairness under the current regime," Kumar said.

"The plight of Congress workers serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by political dissenters in maintaining their democratic rights amidst an environment marred by unchecked aggression and impunity," he added.

Kumar said the lead-up to the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections revealed the stark reality of violence that has gripped the state. "Workers of the Congress and our alliance partners endured unimaginable atrocities. Both state and AICC leadership faced targeted violence and attacks," he claimed.

Hundreds of our dedicated workers were brutally beaten and their properties vandalised at the hands of the ruling regime, the Congress leader alleged.

"These reprehensible acts underscore a distressing erosion of democratic values and principles, where dissent is met with aggression and suppression. The rampant use of force and intimidation tactics by the ruling establishment not only undermines the electoral process but also threatens the very foundation of a fair and free democracy in Tripura," he said.

Kumar said the "BJP's track record is marred by incidents of communal violence, a tactic for which they are unfortunately renowned."

"A glaring example is Manipur, where historically, the Meiteis and Kukis have coexisted as brethren for generations. However, over the past year, Manipur has been engulfed in flames of discord and unrest," Kumar said.

"Similarly, Tripura appears to be treading down a distressing path, echoing the turmoil witnessed in Manipur. The rising tensions and communal strife in these regions underscore a worrisome trend exacerbated under BJP rule," he added.

The recent events surrounding the panchayat elections in Tripura have unveiled a distressing narrative of democratic erosion and violence, the Congress leader alleged.

"Allegations against the BJP affiliates describe a calculated campaign to stifle opposition voices, employing intimidation tactics ranging from physical assaults on the Congress candidates to the destruction of party offices and private residences," Kumar said.

In light of these developments, it is imperative for authorities to uphold the rule of law impartially and ensure the safety and rights of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, he added.

Kumar said the upcoming panchayat elections "should serve as a testament to the democratic values enshrined in our constitution, free from fear and coercion."

As the panchayat poll dates draw near, the BJP's aggression against the Congress party workers intensified, the Congress leader alleged and listed the recent incidents of violence in the state.

The "nefarious hands" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struck again as they orchestrated an attack on Badal Shil (49), the CPI (M) candidate for South Tripura Zilla Parishad, in Rajnagar, South Tripura, July 12, Kumar said.

"Shil's grievous condition compelled his transfer to GBP Hospital in Agartala, where he tragically passed away due to the inflicted injuries," he added.

Kumar said these incidents highlight a disturbing trend of political intimidation and violence orchestrated against opposition members as electoral preparations escalate in the region.