14 injured due to electrocution during Muharram procession in Bihar's Araria

ARARIA: At least 14 people were injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Pipra Bijwara area in Bihar's Araria district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place as the procession was passing through an open field when a portion of the tazia came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, they said.

All the injured were part of the procession.

"While eight persons, who are seriously injured, have been admitted in the Araria district hospital, the rest were discharged after giving necessary medical care," a police statement said.