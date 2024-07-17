7-yr jail, hefty fine in Chhattisgarh circular to curb cow smuggling

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh director general of police Ashok Juneja has issued a circular on Tuesday asking every district police chief and all range inspector generals (IGs) to undertake strong measures and close monitoring to prevent cattle (Govansh) smuggling and slaughtering in the state.

The official note talks about initiating tough actions and preventive steps to curb cattle smuggling and killing. The circular stated that the steps will be taken against the district superintendent of police and the incharge of entire police stations if the vehicle found with illegal transport of cattle having covered the route of their jurisdiction.

“A negative remark will be inserted in their (police officials) service book”, it stated. “Incidents of illegal transport and smuggling of cattle, its slaughtering and sale of beef had come to light. It is essential to identify the accused involved in such incidents and initiate effective legal prohibitory action against such incidents.

Owing to missing proper control on these occurrences, anger emerges among the people against such cruel tendencies and impact the communal harmony and law & order situation. A special campaign needed to be launched against the involved accused to eliminate such illegal practices”, the official circular stated addressed to senior police officers.

To check the aforesaid incidents, the circular cited various legal provisions like Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act 2011 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and 2017. The offences will be cognizable and non-bailable.

