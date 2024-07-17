Custodial death of Pardhi youth in Guna sparks row

BHOPAL: The alleged custodial death of a dacoity case accused Pardhi tribe youth Deva Pardhi is turning into a major issue in Guna district. Demanding registration of an FIR against the local police station in-charge in the matter, a group of Pardhi community women, which included members of the deceased youth’s extended family, created major ruckus in the Guna district collector’s premises on Tuesday.

Some of the women even tried to take their clothes off when the police tried to stop them from protesting inside the district collectorate premises.

Around 25-30 women of the Pardhi community met the Guna district collector Satyendra Singh at Tuesday’s public hearing, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the concerned police station in-charge in connection with 25-year-old Deva Pardhi’s custodial death on Sunday.