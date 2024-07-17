Custodial death of Pardhi youth in Guna sparks row

BHOPAL: The alleged custodial death of a dacoity case accused Pardhi tribe youth Deva Pardhi is turning into a major issue in Guna district. Demanding registration of an FIR against the local police station in-charge in the matter, a group of Pardhi community women, which included members of the deceased youth’s extended family, created major ruckus in the Guna district collector’s premises on Tuesday.
Some of the women even tried to take their clothes off when the police tried to stop them from protesting inside the district collectorate premises.
Around 25-30 women of the Pardhi community met the Guna district collector Satyendra Singh at Tuesday’s public hearing, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the concerned police station in-charge in connection with 25-year-old Deva Pardhi’s custodial death on Sunday.
During the protest, when the cops stopped them, they clashed with the cops, which resulted in injuries to a woman and an on duty cop Dilip Rajouria. The 25-year-old and uncle Gangaram (both accused in multiple cases of crimes in the past) were picked up for questioning in a dacoity case on Sunday. Deva died reportedly while being taken by the police for questioning. She was slated to be married just hours later.
Charges of dacoity
The Guna police officials said, Deva and uncle Gangaram were taken into custody for questioning over a dacoity in a village. During the recovery of the stolen items, Deva reportedly complained of chest pain after which he was taken to a hospital where he died.