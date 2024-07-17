D Krishnakumar appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

NEW DELHI: Justice D Krishnakumar, the senior most judge of the Madras High Court, has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the HC. The incumbent Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan was elevated to the Supreme Court recently.

Justice Krishnakumar has extensive practice in civil, criminal and writ jurisdiction in the high court and was appointed as the permanent judge of the Madras High Court on April 7, 2016.

Prior to this, he used to work as a Special Government Pleader and served as an Additional Central Government Standing Counsel from 1998 to 1999.

He also served as a Government Advocate in the High Court from 1991 to 1996. Born in Dharapuram on May 22, 1963, Krishnakumar completed Bachelor of Law from Madras Law College and enrolled as an advocate in 1987.