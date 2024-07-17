Death toll of children in Gujarat from suspected Chandipura virus reaches nine

AHMEDABAD: The Chandipura virus is rapidly spreading among children in Gujarat, leading to a concerning rise in fatalities. Chandipura virus, aka Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV), is an RNA virus belonging to the Rhabdoviridae family, which includes the rabies virus. It was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura, a village in Maharashtra.

Two days ago, a one-year-old child from Mehsana was brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital with a high-grade fever and convulsions. Unfortunately, the child passed away on Wednesday, The samples of the child have been sent to a laboratory in Pune for further analysis. To date, the suspected Chandipura virus has been linked to the deaths of nine children in the state.

According to health officials in Mehsana, two more children suspected of having the virus have been transferred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment.

Dr Vinod Patel, the Epidemic Health Officer for Mehsana District, explained, "A one-year-old from Varetha village in Kheralu taluka was first treated at Vadnagar Civil Hospital before being referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Samples have been sent to Pune, with results expected in 10 to 12 days. Unfortunately, the child passed away before the test results arrived. Additionally, a three-year-old from Dabhala farm, Vijapur taluka, was stabilised at Vadnagar Civil Hospital, with samples also sent to Pune."

The health department reports a total of 14 suspected cases in Gujarat, with recent deaths reported in Panchmahal and Aravalli districts. Samples from these cases have been sent to Pune for confirmation of the Chandipura virus. The actual cause of their deaths will be known only after the report comes in.

It is important to note that nine children have died due to the suspected Chandipura virus in the last 15 days.

In Ahmedabad, two children are being treated at the Civil Hospital, suspected of having the virus, while others from districts like Surendranagar, Aravalli, and Mehsana await test results. Meanwhile, in Himmatnagar Civil Hospital, eight children from Aravalli, Rajasthan, and Sabarkantha districts have been admitted since June 27, resulting in six deaths. Currently, two girls are still undergoing treatment.

Recent tests confirmed a positive Chandipura case in a 6-year-old girl from Mota Kantharia village, Bhiloda taluka, after her death, highlighting the severity and spread of the virus in the region.