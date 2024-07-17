Defence Ministry to halt Import of 346 items by 2028 in indigenisation drive

NEW DELHI: In line with the governments' push for indigenous procurement in defence and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence has notified the fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) consisting of 346 items.

As per the Ministry of Defence (MoD) these include strategically-important Line Replacement Units/Systems/ Subsystems/Assemblies/Sub-assemblies/Spares & Components and raw materials, with import substitution value worth Rs 1,048 crore.

The MoD on Tuesday said, "The items will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines of indigenisation as indicated in the list available on the Srijan portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in)."

The Ministry of Defence had launched the SRIJAN PORTAL in 2020. On this portal, DPSUs and Service Headquarters (SHQs) offer defence items to the industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenisation.

Informing that the DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of the items mentioned in the fifth PIL through various routes including 'Make' procedure or in-house development involving the industry, including MSMEs, the MoD added, "This will provide impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and lead to reduced import dependence. In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence Industry due to the involvement of academia and research institutions."

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, India Optel Limited (IOL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) are the DPSUs involved in defence items of the fifth PIL. Indigenisation timeline is staggered, beginning with December this year and going up to December 2028, with different timelines for different items.

The above mentioned DPSUs "have initiated process for issuing Expressions of Interest/Requests for Proposal on their respective websites with a link on the 'Srijan Portal Dashboard (srijandefence.gov.in/DashboardForPublic) specifically designed for this purpose."

Earlier, four PILs comprising 4,666 items were notified by the DDP for DPSUs, of which 2,972, having import substitution value worth Rs 3,400 crore, have already been indigenised. These five lists for DPSUs are in addition to the five positive indigenisation lists of 509 items notified by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). These lists include highly-complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition.

Till June 2024, over 36,000 defence items were offered to the industry for indigenisation by the DPSUs and SHQs. Of them, more than 12,300 items have been indigenised in the last three years. As a result, the DPSUs have placed orders on domestic vendors to the tune of Rs 7,572 crore.