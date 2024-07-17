Dehradun Diary | School timings changed to ease traffic jams

In an effort to address Dehradun’s chronic traffic issues, the administration has announced a change in school timings throughout the city. Starting on July 19, 21 schools in five major areas will adjust their start and end times to help alleviate traffic congestion. Under the new schedule, schools will stagger their hours to reduce the number of students and staff on the roads during peak traffic times. This decision came after a meeting between District Magistrate Sonika and school administrators and has been given the green light by police. The change will impact over 26,500 students.

Godman in soup for building illegal temple

Yogi Chaitanya Akash, a self-proclaimed godman, has illegally constructed a temple on government land at an altitude of 5,000 meters in the Sundardhunga Glacier, Bageshwar, Uttarakhand. The temple, along with a sacred water pool converted into a swimming pool, has sparked outrage among local residents. The baba claims that the goddess instructed him in a dream to build the temple. However, locals accuse him of desecrating the sacred water pool. In response to the outcry, the state government has launched an investigation into the matter.

Double century scorer in national cricket team

Raghavi Bisht, who made headlines by scoring a double century in the Women’s Under-19 One-Day Tournament in 2022, has once again brought pride to Uttarakhand. She has been selected for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Hailing from Changora village in Tehri district, Raghavi has earned a spot in the 18-member squad of the national team. She expressed her excitement, stating, “I will play T20 and ODI matches against Australia from August 7.” Raghavi has been passionate about cricket since childhood, starting with gully cricket before formally joining the state team in 2016. She aims to win matches for India.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com