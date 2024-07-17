Doda encounter: Rahul says government must take responsibility for lapses

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the Union government after four soldiers were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre should take full responsibility for repeated security lapses.

Accusing the BJP of its wrong policies on J&K, Gandhi said that the soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of it. “Such horrific incidents happening one after the other is extremely sad and worrying... Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP’s wrong policies,” he said.

Echoing the sentiments, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that government cannot endanger national security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing.