Five members of inter-state gang arrested after encounter in UP

BHADOHI: Five members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in loot were arrested on Wednesday after an encounter in which three of them sustained bullet injuries, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team chased five persons on two motorcycles on Kathauta-Survaya road in the morning, SP Minakshi Katyayan said.

She said that in exchange of fire, Govinda Patel, Deepak Saroj and Govinda Gautam sustained injuries in their legs and were arrested.

Two others, Umesh Pal and Adarsh Vishwakarma, were also held.

Police recovered more than 4 kg of jewellery, Rs 10,000 cash, two motorcycles, and three country-made pistols from them.

The injured miscreants were admitted in the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

They are allegedly members of a gang involved in looting a jeweller in the Gopiganj area recently, police said.