Four die of electrocution, roof collapse across UP during Muharram processions; several wounded

LUCKNOW: Four people died and 26 injured in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out on Muharram on Wednesday in Gonda, Pratapgarh, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kannauj districts, police said.

In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained injuries of current in separate processions.

Ashraf, 12, died in the Tarabganj area of Gonda when a fixture of the tazia came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Another named Riyasat sustained burns in the same incident.

Both were rushed to a medical college, where Ashraf was declared dead while Riyasat's condition was stated to be stable.

In another incident in Telianpurwa village of the Itiathok area, four people were electrocuted when a tazia touched an overhead power cable.

Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad, and Munni Devi were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, police said.

Electrocution killed one and injured three in Bhatpur village in the Khalilabad Police Station area.

The deceased was Mohammad Ali, 24, a native of Bhatpar village.

In Ballia's Bharatpur Chhapra village, four children were injured when the roof they were watching the procession from collapsed.

In Kannauj in an area under the Sakrava Police Station jurisdiction, a child died and 14 injured when the roof of a house collapsed on the people gathered to watch the Muharram procession.

In Bahraich, an interfaith clash broke out over route of the tazia procession.

Four people were injured in the incident that took place in Sanchauli village of Payagpur area, an officer said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha, the fight erupted when some people removed the wicket fence in a farmer's field to make way for the procession.

BJP Payagpur MLA Subhash Tripathi identified three of the four wounded as Prem Chand Gautam, Pradeep, and Shubham.