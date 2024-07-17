Haryana announces 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in services such as police, forest guard and jail warden, besides other incentives like the relaxation of age.

At a press conference here, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the state government, there will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers.

"We have made this provision," Saini said.

The chief minister said that in Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will also be made.

"However, in the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years," Saini added.