Indian Navy's INS Teg joins search operation to locate missing oil tanker with 13 Indians aboard

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy presses its warship and air asset to carry out search and rescue (SAR) operation towards Ras Madrakah Oman as a Merchant Vessel (MV) with 13 Indian Crew onboard capsized.

Sources said, “Indian Naval warship INS Teg deployed in the region and undergoing Operational Turn Around, was sailed at short notice to render SAR assistance.”

Indian Navy's P8I is also assisting in search for survivors, sources added.

The MV is reported to have a total of 16 crew, which includes 13 Indians and 03 Sri Lankans.

Search and Rescue efforts are progressing in coordination with Omani Authorities and assets, in rough seas & and strong winds.

As per the Oman’s Maritime Security Centre (Oman-MSC) Comoros - flagged Oil Tanker Merchant Vessel (MV) Prestige Falcớn, capsized about 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah Oman on the evening of 15 July 24.