13 Indians among 16 crew missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

MUSCAT: A Comorian-flagged oil tanker capsized off Oman on Monday, the sultanate's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said, adding that a search was under way for its missing crew of 16.

The MSC, which is run by the Omani defence ministry, did not specify the cause of the capsize.

In a post on social media platform X, it said a Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized, 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm on Monday.