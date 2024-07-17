Inebriated man strangles mother to death over dinner refusal in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly strangled his mother to death in Balasore district after she refused to provide him dinner on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Talapada village in Kanchapada panchayat within Simulia police limits.

Police sources reported that the accused, Arun Mohanty (45), returned home around 10 pm. Under the influence of alcohol, Arun had a heated exchange with his mother, Basanti Mohanty (65), after she refused to give him food. Sources stated that Basanti reprimanded Arun for coming home late and suggested he should have eaten dinner where he had been drinking.

The argument between the mother and son got even more heated up when she asked him to give money towards the daily expenses incurred by their family. Arun's wife Kabita intervened and attempted to pacify him, but he suddenly rushed towards his mother and attacked her. Kabita also tried to rescue her mother-in-law from Arun's clutches, however, he killed her in a fit of rage.

The accused's younger brother Ajay was not present in the house when the incident took place. On receiving the information, Ajay returned home and found his mother dead. Sources said later in the night, the villagers caught hold of Arun and handed him over to Simulia police.

"Police received information about the crime after 2 am on Wednesday following which Arun was arrested from his village. Initial investigation revealed he is an alcoholic and frequently had arguments with other family members," Balasore SP Sagarika Nath told TNIE.

Arun's wife Kabita lodged a complaint in connection with the crime and a murder case has been registered. Further investigation is continuing, she added.