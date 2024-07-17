Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren committed 'political murder' of ex-CM Champai Soren: Assam CM Himanta

RANCHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of committing the 'political murder' of Champai Soren just for the sake of power. Sarma, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Ranchi, also declared that the JMM is going to lose at least 10 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls for removing Champai Soren from the post of CM.

“After being released from jail, Hemant Soren did not do any harm to Arjun Munda or Babulal Marandi, but he carried out the political murder of Champai Soren,” said Sarma, adding, “I believe that Champai Soren was running the government better than Hemant Soren; at least he was not surrounded by ‘dalals’ (mediators).”

According to the Assam CM, Champai Soren was making things better in Jharkhand, but, all of a sudden Hemant Soren came out of jail and asked him to vacate the chair for him.

“Hemant Soren has only lust for power. He is least concerned about the welfare of the tribals,” said Sarma.

Launching a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, Sarma said that changing the demography of the state is a cause of concern for the BJP as the state is being turned into a mini Bangladesh. He assured that a strict action plan to check infiltrators from Bangladesh in Jharkhand will be included in the election manifesto for the Assembly polls.