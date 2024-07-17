Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren committed 'political murder' of ex-CM Champai Soren: Assam CM Himanta

RANCHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of committing the 'political murder' of Champai Soren just for the sake of power. Sarma, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Ranchi, also declared that the JMM is going to lose at least 10 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls for removing Champai Soren from the post of CM.
“After being released from jail, Hemant Soren did not do any harm to Arjun Munda or Babulal Marandi, but he carried out the political murder of Champai Soren,” said Sarma, adding, “I believe that Champai Soren was running the government better than Hemant Soren; at least he was not surrounded by ‘dalals’ (mediators).”
According to the Assam CM, Champai Soren was making things better in Jharkhand, but, all of a sudden Hemant Soren came out of jail and asked him to vacate the chair for him.
“Hemant Soren has only lust for power. He is least concerned about the welfare of the tribals,” said Sarma.
Launching a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, Sarma said that changing the demography of the state is a cause of concern for the BJP as the state is being turned into a mini Bangladesh. He assured that a strict action plan to check infiltrators from Bangladesh in Jharkhand will be included in the election manifesto for the Assembly polls.
Sarma also appealed to Hemant Soren’s wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren to do something for the tribal girls who are being exploited in the name of marriage by Bangladeshi infiltrators only to grab their land.
According to Sharma, the BJP lost five tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand not because tribals did not vote for the party but because Bangladeshi infiltrators voted for the Congress and JMM. He said he has booth wise data of Assembly constituencies which suggest that large number of tribals all over the state voted for the BJP.
Referring to the induction of Sita Soren in the BJP, Sarma said the party had come forward to support her due to the injustice done to her in the JMM. Despite being the daughter-in-law of JMM chief Shibu Soren, her husband was allegedly murdered but surprisingly no postmortem was done, he said.
Election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge of Jharkhand Himanta Biswa Sarma are on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to take part in workers' felicitation programmes and Vijay Sankalp Sabhas and have been taking stock of the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand.