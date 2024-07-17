‘Once Shambhu border unbarricaded, farmers will resume march to Delhi’

CHANDIGARH: Farmers protesting over the MSP and other demands will head towards Delhi the moment the barricades erected at the national highway at the Shambhu border near Ambala by the Haryana government, are lifted, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
“Whenever the highway is opened, we will march towards Delhi,” Dallewal, leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) stated.
In February, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced their plan to move towards Delhi to support various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops. However, their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was halted at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana on February 13 by the security forces and barricades, including cemented blocks, set up by the Haryana government. Several farmers have been staying put at the border points since then.
Dallewal asserted that the farmers’ agitation will continue till the demands are met.
He said the farmers have planned a peaceful protest at Ambala on Wednesday to express solidarity with Navdeep Singh, who was arrested during the rally in March and faces multiple charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.
His statement comes days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Haryana government to open the barricades at the Shambhu border within a week on an experimental basis. The Haryana government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order, citing a law-and-order situation. Responding to the Haryana government’s claim, Dallewal said, “It is the government that has blocked the road, not farmers.”
Dallewal also raised questions over the probe panel formed to investigate the death of Shubhkaran Singh, the 21-year-old resident of Bathinda, who died during a clash between protesting farmers and security personnel on February 21.
Farmers other demands include a complete loan waiver for the farmers and farm labour, a monthly pension for 58-year-old farmers/farm labourers, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, reintroduction of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 to ensure farmers consent and compensation at four times and increased daily wages.