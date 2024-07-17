‘Once Shambhu border unbarricaded, farmers will resume march to Delhi’

CHANDIGARH: Farmers protesting over the MSP and other demands will head towards Delhi the moment the barricades erected at the national highway at the Shambhu border near Ambala by the Haryana government, are lifted, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

“Whenever the highway is opened, we will march towards Delhi,” Dallewal, leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) stated.

In February, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced their plan to move towards Delhi to support various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops. However, their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was halted at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana on February 13 by the security forces and barricades, including cemented blocks, set up by the Haryana government. Several farmers have been staying put at the border points since then.

Dallewal asserted that the farmers’ agitation will continue till the demands are met.

He said the farmers have planned a peaceful protest at Ambala on Wednesday to express solidarity with Navdeep Singh, who was arrested during the rally in March and faces multiple charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.