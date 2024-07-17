Paris Olympics: Indian commandos with canine squad in France to provide security cover for venues

NEW DELHI: In recognition of India's capabilities in counter-terror and anti-sabotage operations, ten specially-trained commandos of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) along with a sniffer dog squad are in France to provide security cover for various venues of the Paris Olympics slated to open next week, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said the government decided to send the team there to undertake patrolling duties at various Olympic venues after a request by the French government.

Before leaving for Paris, the entire squad was given special 10-week training for this first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Indian and the French governments, the officials said.

According to the officials, K9 (canine) teams along with their handlers have been drawn from the CAPFs like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, the Assam Rifles and the elite federal contingency commando force National Security Guard (NSG).

Giving details about the dog squad, the officials said they are from the sturdy Belgian Malinois breed, which undertakes infantry patrol and anti-sabotage sniffer tasks to detect bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other security threats in the country’s three internal security theatres – Naxal-affected areas, the north-east and Jammu & Kashmir.