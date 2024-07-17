PPA panel chairman steps down after SC faults him on presser

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Telangana government to substitute retired judge Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who was heading the one-man Commission of Inquiry investigating the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the tenure of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, was hearing an appeal filed by the BRS supremo alleging bias against Justice Reddy.

Terming the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Reddy as a “pure case of political vendetta”, KCR moved the top court seeking appropriate directions in his plea.

During the hearing, the CJI took exception to the fact that a press meet was held by Justice Reddy on an ongoing and confidential inquiry.

The bench passed the order allowing the state government to issue a fresh notification substituting Justice Reddy with another judge as head of the Commission of Inquiry after the former Patna HC chief justice decided not to continue as the chairperson of the panel.

Reacting to the development, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that the Supreme Court has directed the state government to only replace Justice Reddy and has not ordered the scrapping of the Commission of Inquiry.