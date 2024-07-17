Stampede-like chaos at Mumbai Airport loader recruitment drive with 25,000 applicants for 2,200 vacancies

MUMBAI: A few days after a RBI report painted a rosy picture about jobs in India, a recruitment drive for airport loaders led to a stampede-like situation at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

According to a report, over 25,000 applicants turned up for a shot at the 2,216 vacancies, and the staff of Air India Airport Services Limited struggled to manage the massive crowd.

Air India Airport Services Limited provides ground handling services at major airports in India.

Visuals showed the applicants jostling with each other to reach the form counters. Reports said the applicants had to wait for hours without food and water, and many of them started feeling unwell, according to NDTV.

Airport loaders are tasked with loading and unloading luggage on aircraft and operating baggage belts and ramp tractors. Each aircraft needs at least five loaders to handle luggage, cargo and food supplies.

The salary of airport loaders ranges between ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 25,000 a month, but most make over ₹ 30,000 after overtime allowances. Educational criteria for the job are basic, but the candidate must be physically strong, NDTV said.

It may be recalled that recently a stampede-like situation was witnessed after about 800 persons turned up for walk-in interviews held by a firm for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

Videos of a massive queue, marked by pushing and shoving as aspirants tried to get a toehold on a ramp leading to the entrance of a hotel where the interview was being held, went viral on Thursday on social media.