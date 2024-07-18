Akhilesh Yadav slams order asking eateries on Kanwar route to display owners' names

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Muzaffarnagar police's order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names is a "social crime" and asked the courts to take suo motu cognisance on this matter.
Reacting to a news article on the order, Yadav wrote on X, "What if the name of the owner is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fatte? What can you find out from these names?" "The honourable court should take suo motu cognizance of this matter and investigate the intentions of the government and take appropriate punitive action," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
"Such an order is a social crime aimed at spoiling the peaceful atmosphere and harmony," he added.
Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Singh on Monday said that all the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route, have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops.
The decision has drawn flak from politicians and members of the civil society.