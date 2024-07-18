Akhilesh Yadav slams order asking eateries on Kanwar route to display owners' names

Reacting to a news article on the order, Yadav wrote on X, "What if the name of the owner is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fatte? What can you find out from these names?" "The honourable court should take suo motu cognizance of this matter and investigate the intentions of the government and take appropriate punitive action," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"Such an order is a social crime aimed at spoiling the peaceful atmosphere and harmony," he added.