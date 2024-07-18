All MP schools told to organise 2-day Guru Purnima Utsav, Congress protests

BHOPAL: All government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government to organise a special two-day event to mark the Guru Purnima festival on July 20 and 21.

Celebrated on Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month Ashadha, the Guru Purnima festival is dedicated to offering respect to all spiritual and academic gurus in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The festival which precedes the start of the holy Shravan month, is traditionally observed to honour one’s chosen spiritual teachers/gurus.

In the order released on Tuesday, the state government directed all schools (government and private) to organize two-day Guru Purnima Utsav on July 20 and 21, in accordance with the directions issued by the state’s CM at the July 1 state cabinet meeting.

According to the government order, on day one (July 20) of the two-day Utsav, after the prayers, the teachers will throw light on the importance of Guru Purnima festival and the Guru-Shishya tradition followed since ages in the country. The same day the students will write essays on the ancient system of gurukul education and its impact on Indian culture.

On day two (July 21) which happens to be a Sunday, special Saraswati Vandana (prayers for Hindu Goddess Saraswati), Guru Vandana (prayers for teachers/gurus) and lighting of the sacred lamp will happen. Subsequently, the felicitation of teachers and speeches by teachers and students about the memoirs of their teachers will take place.

The Tuesday’s order released by the school education department, further mentioned about inviting seers, teachers (including retired teachers) and alumni of each school at the second day’s event of the Guru Purnima Utsav. The opposition Congress, however, opposed the school education department’s direction, saying it was against the spirit of secularism, which is integral to the Constitution.

“India’s a secular country, where students from all religious communities study at schools and colleges. So starting a compulsive new tradition inked with one religion in schools may lead to controversy. If it’s made compulsory for all, then students from other communities may demand events related to their traditions be started,” said state Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafiz.

