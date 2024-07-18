CBI detains three AIIMS-Patna students for questioning in NEET-UG paper leak case

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken three medical students of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna for questioning in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Their mobile phones and laptops have also been seized by the federal agency.

The students, belonging to the 2021 batch, have been taken to an unknown destination for interrogation after being picked up from their hostel late on Wednesday. The rooms of the students in question have been sealed, leaving other students at the institute in utter shock.

The detention of the students came after the interrogation of two key accused, Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya and Raju Singh from Patna and Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), respectively, on Tuesday.

The AIIMS-Patna students were stated to be in touch with the gang involved in the paper leak case.

Sources said that the AIIMS students had helped the members of the ‘solvers gang’ led by Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Lutan Mukhiya of Nalanda solve the questions obtained from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

“The AIIMS-Patna students have been detained for interrogation,” a source in the investigating agency said.