Char Dham road project may get SC panel nod

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court’s high-power committee has reached a consensus to grant permission for the widening of the roads leading to the Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand though a final approval is awaited, a panel member said.

The project aims to ensure smooth travel of the increasing number of pilgrims visiting Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath every year. According to officials, currently the 13-kilometre stretch from Augustmuni to Phata bypass in Kedarnath Dham is a single-lane road, causing frequent disruptions in vehicular traffic. Similarly, the 23-km route from Paligad to Janki-Chatti on the Yamunotri Dham road is also a single-lane road.

“Deliberations are going on to ensure that the project aligns with the steep valley terrain and takes into account the carrying capacity of fragile Himalayan valleys, as mandated by the Supreme Court,” Hemant Dhayani, a senior member of the committee, told this newspaper. “There has been some consensus in HPC, but deliberations are still going on,” Dhyani said, indicating that a final agreement is yet to be reached. The road-widening project on the Char Dham route was halted five years ago due to environmental concerns related to hill cutting, according to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

Deepak Yadav, chief engineer of the Public Works Department, said the road widening project would get approval. “We will initiate the procedure and finalise a detailed project report (DPR),” Yadav said.