Jisha murder case: SC stays conviction and death sentence of lone accused

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the conviction and death sentence awarded by the Kerala High Court to the lone accused, Muhammed Ameerul Islam, who was sentenced to the gallows in the brutal Jisha rape and murder case.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice B R Gavai and including Justices Sanjay Karol and K V Viswanathan, stayed the conviction and death sentence, after considering the appeal of Ameerul. The apex court, while passing certain directions, has fixed the matter for further hearing after twelve weeks.

"The respondent state (Kerala) shall place before this court the report(s) of all the Probation Officers relating to the appellant (Ameerul) within a period of eight weeks. The Superintendent of Prison, Central Prison & Correctional Home, Viyyur, Kerala, shall submit a report with regard to the nature of work which has been performed by the appellant while in jail and a report with regard to the conduct and behaviour of the appellant while in jail, within a period of eight weeks," the Justice Gavai-led bench said in the order.

The top court further said that the Govt Medical College, Thrissur, should constitute a suitable team for the purpose of carrying out a psychological evaluation of the appellant. It said the report of the evaluation should be submitted to the court through the standing counsel for the state of Kerala within a period of eight weeks.

Ameerul, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the brutal Jisha rape and murder case, had approached the Supreme Court recently by filing an appeal and sought that the HC order be set aside.