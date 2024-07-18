‘Ladla Bhau’ scheme for Maharastra youth

MUMBAI: Over to the ‘bhau’ after ‘behna.’ The Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti dispensation has given a family touch to the government largesse months before the state Assembly polls.

The Ladla Bhau Yojana stipulates that the unemployed 12th pass will get Rs 6,000 stipend, diploma holders Rs 8,000 and jobless graduates Rs 10,000.

A few days ago, the government announced the Ladli Bahena Yojana where eligible poor women will get Rs 1,500 monthly as financial help.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said these schemes were a part of welfare schemes aimed at various sections. “We started crop insurance for just one rupee, free electricity to farmers, three gas cylinders free for each poor household, and loan facilities to the unemployed youth to start a business and complete their education.

Crop insurance companies disbursed Rs 7,200 crore to farmers as part of compensations to their damaged crops,” Shinde said. The CM said the alliance government has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore for Ladli Behna Yojana which promises to serve over two crore eligible women.

State finance minister Ajit Pawar has already tabled Rs 90,000 crore supplementary demands budget to meet the expenses for populist schemes.