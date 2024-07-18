Most IT, tech and media employees are highly stressed, says study

NEW DELHI: Three out of five employees working in major Indian sectors, including IT and manufacturing, technology, and media, have experienced high or extreme stress levels, with more women facing workplace stress, according to the latest survey.

The survey found that people between 21 and 30 are the most stressed set of workers, followed by those in their 30s and 40s, and then those in the age group of 41-50 years, the survey added.

The critical stressors identified include fear of judgment, lack of work-life balance, and feelings of under-recognition, according to the analysis among over 5,000 employees working in various sectors, including IT and manufacturing, transportation, staff and recruiting, tech and media, and finance and education.

The survey conducted by YourDOST, one of India’s leading mental and emotional wellness companies, in partnership with various corporations, found that there has been a 31% increase in employees suffering from high and extreme stress levels as compared to last year.

It also found that 72.2% of women reported high stress levels, compared to only 53.64% of male respondents.

The survey, conducted among those working in 17 key sectors, including hospitals and healthcare, wholesale and real estate, and entertainment providers, said they were not happy with the emotional wellness provided by the organisation they worked with. Also, dissatisfaction with work relationships and lack of emotional support weighed high among them.

The survey conducted in these sectors – from as small as having less than 500 employees to as many as 5,000 - found that while 20.5 per cent felt they lacked a well-balanced life, over 14 per cent felt like they were being judged.

Lack of recognition for their work was also one of the reasons for stress.

More women shared that they face severe stress, and the main reason is that there is no work-life balance. The reason is societal expectations and the dual burden of women facing domestic responsibilities alongside their careers.

Additionally, workplace flexibility often remains less accessible or stigmatised for women, exacerbating their challenges in achieving a balanced life, according to the report 'Emotional Wellness State of Employees.'

Also, the disparity in work recognition between women (14.5%) and men (8.8%) stems from the visibility bias, implying implicit workplace biases, lower visibility of women in specific roles, and societal expectations that often undervalue women's contributions, said the survey by the online portal, which provides consulting methodology to 600 organisations, including corporates, educational Institutions, like IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIM Bangalore, and government organisations to build and execute 'emotional wellness programs.'

According to Dr Jini Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer at YourDOST, “The shift in workplace dynamics, the evolution of remote and hybrid work models, has had an impact on the 21-30 age demographic. To support them, organisations should prioritise regular communication and engagement.”

“While we have seen counselling plays a huge role in balancing stress - a supportive and inclusive environment in the workplace goes a long way in helping women at work manage their responsibilities in and out of work,” Dr Gopinath added.

The report suggested there is a need for an employee support program that would cover a wide range of topics, such as career counselling, diversity, and mental health, in addition to personal growth and development.

It added that in recent years, corporations have increasingly prioritised emotional wellness, offering support through initiatives like employee assistance programs and wellness workshops. “This study aims to understand if the efforts are directionally correct and whether they have helped organisations tackle emotional wellness better,” it added.