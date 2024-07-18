NAAC introduces major reforms in higher education accreditation

BENGALURU: The higher education quality, a key aspect of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will undergo significant improvements with reforms from the Dr Radhakrishnan Committee. Approved by the Ministry of Education and adopted by NAAC, the plan includes Binary Accreditation and Maturity-Based Graded Levels to enhance educational standards.

To implement these changes, the Apex Committee and various Discipline-wise Committees conducted approximately 40 meetings, consulting stakeholders to finalise the necessary manuals and processes for Binary Accreditation.

In the coming months, NAAC will conduct five regional workshops to gather feedback from universities and colleges on the Binary Accreditation manual before its official launch. Also, NAAC plans to engage with Higher Education Departments and Councils across states to ensure widespread participation in the new accreditation process.

The proposed framework aims to reduce cycle time, lower accreditation fees, and eliminate the need for physical peer team visits. Data validation, primarily quantitative, will be conducted by the institutions to ensure objectivity and correctness in assessments. The framework includes 59 metrics for universities, 56 for autonomous colleges, and 46 for affiliated colleges. NAAC has also developed discipline-specific manuals for fields such as law, health sciences, and management to meet their specific requirements.