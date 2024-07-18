‘Nanhe Farishtey’: Over 84K children rescued from trains, stations in 7 yrs

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a staggering 84,119 children over the past seven years through their initiative ‘Nanhe Farishtey’, the Railways said on Wednesday.
Aimed at safeguarding vulnerable children found at railway stations and on trains, the operation has been instrumental in preventing them from falling into the wrong hands.
Since its inception in May 2018, ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’ has focused on rescuing children and providing them with necessary protection.
According to the data, the operation began in 2018 with the rescue of 17,112 children, including runaways, missing children, and those left behind, underscoring the urgent need for such initiatives.
While a total of 15,932 children were rescued in 2019, the RPF, braving challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, saved 5,011 kids the next year.
A resurgence in operations in 2021 saw 11,907 children rescued, and 17,756 in 2022. According to the railway’s official data, 11,794 children were rescued by the RPF in 2023. The figure stands at 4,607 to date.
The Railways said that the children, rescued by RPF, included runaways, missing, left behind, destitute, kidnapped, mentally challenged, and street children. To save children, it has implemented the Track Child Portal and established child help desks at over 135 railway stations.
“Rescued children are entrusted to the District Child Welfare Committee, ensuring they receive proper care and are safely reunited with their families,” said an official of the railway ministry.
Officials said the success of ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’ extends beyond numbers, raising awareness about the plight of vulnerable children and prompting collaborative efforts from stakeholders.