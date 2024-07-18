‘Nanhe Farishtey’: Over 84K children rescued from trains, stations in 7 yrs

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a staggering 84,119 children over the past seven years through their initiative ‘Nanhe Farishtey’, the Railways said on Wednesday.

Aimed at safeguarding vulnerable children found at railway stations and on trains, the operation has been instrumental in preventing them from falling into the wrong hands.

Since its inception in May 2018, ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’ has focused on rescuing children and providing them with necessary protection.

According to the data, the operation began in 2018 with the rescue of 17,112 children, including runaways, missing children, and those left behind, underscoring the urgent need for such initiatives.