President declines assent to bill on axing governor as Punjab chancellor

CHANDIGARH: A bill that sought to replace the Punjab governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities was recently sent back by President Droupadi Murmu without giving her assent, official sources said on Wednesday.

In 2022, the West Bengal assembly had passed a similar bill at the height of the confrontation between the then governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sources said the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was sent back last week to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The status of two other legislations, Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023 sent along with the universities bill to the President is unclear.