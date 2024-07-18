Raipur Diary | CM unveils vision for new industrial policy

Chhattisgarh, rich in resources and brimming with potential, is poised to attract industries that ensure value addition and create employment opportunities. With the recent launch of ‘Single Window Portal 2.0’ to expedite clearances and approvals, CM Vishnu Deo Sai engaged in discussions with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the state’s new Industrial Policy 2024-29. He underscored the vast potential in sectors such as food processing, downstream steel industries and IT. The policy formation panel is considering suggestions to outline contours of this transformative policy.

RMC tackles stray cattle menace with vigour

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) is taking decisive action to clear roads of stray cattle, supported by a helpline for sightings, cooperation from shopkeepers and citizens, and strict warnings to cattle owners. Daily reviews by Collector Gaurav Singh and RMC Commissioner Abinash Mishra assess the success of these measures. Commissioner Mishra’s surprise CCTV monitoring through the hi-tech Integrated Traffic Management System reveals the ground reality, with cow catcher vehicles frequently seen collecting stray cattle.

Korba ventures into lithium mining

Korba, known for its abundant coal and water resources, is now set to pioneer lithium mining in the Katghora block. The first lithium auction in India, featuring the Katghora lithium and rare earth elements (REE) block, was won by Kolkata-based Maiki South Mining Pvt Ltd. The company emerged as the preferred bidder with an auction premium of 76.05%. Unlike the initial auction in Reasi, Kashmir, which did not attract sufficient interest, Katghora is now India’s first lithium mining venture with a composite licence for testing and mining. The Geological Survey of India has confirmed an area of over 250 hectares in Gunchapur village.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com