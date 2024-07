Seattle cop who laughed after Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's death fired

SEATTLE: A Seattle police officer, whose insensitive comments and laughter following the death of an Indian student had caused outrage, has been fired.

Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave Jaahnavi Kandula as she was crossing a street on January 23.

Dave was driving 74 mph (more than 119 kmh) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.

In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and remarked that "Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car. But she is dead."

After making these comments, Auderer "laughed hard for four seconds," the Disciplinary Action Report said.