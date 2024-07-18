Six injured in clash between two groups over Muharram procession route in Jharkhand

DHANBAD: At least six people were injured after a clash between two groups over a change in route of a Muharram procession in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Pandarpala locality in Wasseypur.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the area to maintain the law and order situation.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police H P Janardhanan said that the clash was triggered by the change in the Muharram procession route. The organisers claimed that the route had to be altered due to water-logging.

Upon information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Further investigation is going on, he added.