Sowing of kharif crops this year delayed in the face of deficient rainfall

NEW DELHI: India has received normal rain in the monsoon season so far, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but the kharif sowing acreage reflects otherwise.

As per IMD data, the sowing of kharif crops, including paddy and pulses, was delayed compared to normal monsoon years 2022 and 2021 (2023 was a monsoon deficient year).

Around July 15 this year, the total kharif sowing was around 575.13 lakh hectare (LHa) — over 10% increase compared to previous year, which was monsoon deficient. However, when compared to the normal monsoon years 2022 and 2021, the sowing is less by around 3%.