Student dies, 3 injured in school van-truck collision in Rajasthan

KOTA: A 15-year-old student died and three others got injured in a collision between a school van and a truck in Rajasthan's Baran district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the truck driver, who was drunk, fled from the spot but was later detained and booked for negligent driving.

The accident took place on Anta-Sorsan route near Molkhi village at around 1 pm, when a speeding truck rammed into a school van carrying around 10 students from a private school to their respective homes, they said.

The deceased has been identified as class 11 student Vinita Nagar, the police said.

Among the injured were Radhika Gochar (15), Dhruv (15) and Mohit (16) of the same class.

Radhika and Dhruv were referred to Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital, Kota while Mohit is undergoing treatment in Anta, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police added.