Terrorists behind Jammu attacks militarily trained

NEW DELHI: Amid a spate of killings of troops in the Jammu region, intelligence agencies have found an astute pattern in the shots fired by terrorists, indicating they are “militarily trained”.
Three jawans and a captain were killed on Tuesday during a gunfight with terrorists in Doda. Eleven security forces personnel died in terror attacks in Jammu so far this year.
Sources in the intelligence agencies said the casualties of personnel of the Indian forces in recent times in Jammu took place during search operations and ensuing encounters and they became victims of gun shots despite being equipped with state-of-the-art bullet-proof jackets and helmets.
Sources said the troops suffered casualties due to “precise and targeted shots” aimed at “the vulnerable facial area” from a distance of 300-500 metres, as the delicate body parts such as head and chest are covered with protective gears.
Since the terrorists have found new areas to infiltrate into the Jammu region along the International Border and Line of Control, they are now entrenched in the dense forest areas finding places in the hills to hide, the sources said.
“All such terrorists hiding in Jammu forest areas are foreign nationals with training in military tactics and skills to handle and fire from sniper guns. The possibility of a few of them being former Pakistan army soldiers cannot be ruled out,” an intelligence officer said.
“There are 13 small drains and 3 rivers in Jammu region. Terrorists are using these routes for infiltration, though security forces remain alert in these areas,” said an officer, adding that the new routes include Nowshera Nar, Govind Nala, Paribal Forest, Pen and Kumkari Gali. Intelligence inputs suggest there are four terrorist launch pads across the IB in Jammu and these are used by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.
J&K police chief’s comments personal opinion: ADGP
After politicians hit out at J&K police chief RR Swain over his remarks that mainstream parties have started cultivating leaders of terror networks to further electoral prospects, ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar on Monday said J&K police is an apolitical force and the DGP’s remarks must be his personal opinion.
