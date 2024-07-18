Terrorists behind Jammu attacks militarily trained

NEW DELHI: Amid a spate of killings of troops in the Jammu region, intelligence agencies have found an astute pattern in the shots fired by terrorists, indicating they are “militarily trained”.

Three jawans and a captain were killed on Tuesday during a gunfight with terrorists in Doda. Eleven security forces personnel died in terror attacks in Jammu so far this year.

Sources in the intelligence agencies said the casualties of personnel of the Indian forces in recent times in Jammu took place during search operations and ensuing encounters and they became victims of gun shots despite being equipped with state-of-the-art bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

Sources said the troops suffered casualties due to “precise and targeted shots” aimed at “the vulnerable facial area” from a distance of 300-500 metres, as the delicate body parts such as head and chest are covered with protective gears.