Tiger claw used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan to arrive in India on July 19

NEW DELHI: The 'Wagh Nakh' (Tiger Claw) used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Mughal General Afzal Khan will be arriving in India from London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday, July 19 for a period of three years, as per Maharashtra Minister of Culture Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The Tiger Claw will be kept at the Shivaji Museum in Satara in a grand ceremony that will be presided over by Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Last year, in October, Maharashtra Ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Uday Samant signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with London's Victoria and Albert Museum to bring back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' to India for three years.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with all his wisdom, killed Afzal Khan with the help of 'Wagh Nakh' in 1659. We are celebrating 350 years since the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will be giving a chance to the people to witness the 'Wagh Nakh' by displaying it in the museum."

"As per the MoU, we will not be able to take Wagh Nakh to all the districts of Maharashtra. Instead, we will keep Wagh Nakh at a particular spot where all the people will be able to visit," he added.