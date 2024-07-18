Travel influencer dies after falling off waterfall in Maharashtra

Aanvi Kamdar, a social media influencer in her late twenties, tragically died after falling into a gorge while filming a video at Kumbhe Waterfalls in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Kamdar, who was on a trip with seven friends, slipped into a 300-foot-deep crevice near the waterfall.

Local police and rescuers responded quickly after being alerted by her friends. Despite efforts to save her, Kamdar succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital. She was a chartered accountant and had gained popularity on Instagram with over 250,000 followers for her engaging reels.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of safety while capturing content in potentially hazardous locations.

In early July, a tragic accident occurred near Mumbai when a family of seven was swept away at a Lonavala waterfall. Incessant rains in the state had caused a sudden surge in water flow, leading to this devastating event. While two family members managed to swim back to safety, the others were unfortunately washed away.

This incident, along with the recent rescue of stranded tourists from Raigad Fort due to cloudburst-like rains, underscores the importance of prioritizing safety during heavy downpours. Recognizing the potential dangers, the district collector has taken swift action by closing Raigad Fort to visitors until July 31.

Local authorities in Maharashtra are urging tourists and content creators to exercise caution and avoid venturing near dangerous locations, even for the sake of capturing a spectacular photo.