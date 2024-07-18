Tribal body slams Assam Police for ‘extra judicial killings’

GUWAHATI: The Hmar Inpui, which is the apex body of the Hmar tribe, accused the Assam Police of killing three Hmars – two from Assam and one from Manipur – in a “fake encounter”.

The incident had taken place on Wednesday morning in southern Assam’s Cachar district.

The Hmar Inpui described the killings of Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar and Joshua Lalringsan as “cold-blooded” murder.

“Hmar Inpui is shocked and appalled to learn about the…extra-judicial killings…The Assam Police allegedly arrested the three individuals at Kabugany-Amyur Road under Kachudharam Police Station, Cachar, Assam,” the Hmar Inpui said in a statement.

“Before the lapse of twenty-four hours after their arrest, they were shot in cold blood in an event that was translated by the Assam Police as ‘encounter’. This is a gross human rights violation and a reflection of the apathetic criminal justice system in Assam,” the tribal organisation further said.

It viewed the act as “utter disregard to the judicial institution by persons who are expected to uphold the supremacy of law”.

“The extra-judicial killing is unlawful, inhumane, unnecessary and, illegitimate. This is purely state-sponsored terrorism. Extra-judicial killings should have no place in a liberal and rights-respecting democracy,” the organisation said.

The Hmar Inpui demanded an “independent” magisterial inquiry into the incident, immediate disciplinary action against the erring cops and compensation to the next of kin of those killed.

Taking to X after the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol.”