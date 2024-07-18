Two held for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Two individuals have been arrested for waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Dumka, Jharkhand, approximately 290 km from the state capital, Ranchi. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, prompted a swift investigation by Jharkhand police after a video of the event went viral on social media.

“As of now, two people have been arrested on the basis of the video footage which went viral on social media, while the probe is still to identify the other people involved in the act,” said Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar. One of the arrested individuals was reportedly apprehended in the Sabji Mandi area of Dudhani, where he had been visiting his maternal grandmother for Muharram.

State BJP President Babulal Marandi shared the video on his social media platform X, calling for strict action against those he described as having a "Talibani mentality." Marandi criticised the Hemant Soren government, attributing such incidents to what he termed as the administration's "Muslim appeasement" policy.

“Waving the Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Dumka is an act of treason and also a despicable attempt to spread fear among the general public of the area. Bangladeshi infiltrators have been settled under the protection of the state government,” said Marandi on X. The aim is to put an end to the tribal indigenous identity of Santhal Parganas and secure the vote bank, he added.

BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, also demanded an investigation and strict action. He called for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident, stating, "The traitorous Taliban supporters should be hanged...the intruders have become so emboldened that the Palestinian flag was waved in the Muharram procession in Dumka, which is the ‘karmabhoomi’ of Hemant Soren Ji.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also threatened to call for a bandh in Dumka if the administration did not take action against those who waved Palestinian flags.