What is wrong in waving Palestinian flags? asks Dipankar Bhattacharya

PATNA: CPI (M-L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Thursday demanded withdrawal of cases lodged against persons in Bihar and elsewhere for waving Palestinian flags.

Addressing a press conference here, the Left leader also said he disapproved of INDIA bloc partners like RJD president Lalu Prasad turning up at the wedding of Reliance group chief Mukesh Ambani's son.

"We demand withdrawal of all cases filed against those who have waved the Palestinian flag in Bihar and other parts of the country. India recognises Palestine and the policy has continued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, those people cannot be accused of any wrongdoing," said Bhattacharya.

Several people were taken into custody for waving the Palestinian flag in Bihar, in the last few days, including during Muharram processions on Wednesday.

In the adjoining Jharkhand, Palestinian flags being used in Muharram processions were met with outrage by the BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad which has threatened a stir in protest.